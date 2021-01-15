Advertisement

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Thursday, January 14

By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Thursday, January 14:

BOYS

Spotswood 68, Turner Ashby 50

Buffalo Gap 71, Stuarts Draft 46

Staunton 55, Waynesboro 38

Clarke County 64, Stonewall Jackson 36

GIRLS

Strasburg 55, Central 38

Staunton 60, Waynesboro 28

Turner Ashby 53, Spotswood 48

Stuarts Draft 53, Buffalo Gap 49

Notable Performances

BOYS

Carmelo Pacheco (Spotswood): 31 points

Tyson Snow (Turner Ashby): 16 points

Bennett Bowers (Buffalo Gap): 30 points

Tanner Rivenburg (Buffalo Gap): 26 points

Jo’-el Howard (Stuarts Draft): 15 points

GIRLS

Zoli Khalil (Spotswood): 18 points

Kayci Carrier (Spotswood): 14 points

Alyssa Swartley (Turner Ashby): 14 points

Amaya Lucas (Buffalo Gap): 21 points

Madi Armentrout (Stuarts Draft): 22 points

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Virginia town council bans guns in buildings, public places
Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, discusses Capitol safety
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam delivers his State of the Commonwealth address for 2021
Virginia governor delivers State of the Commonwealth address amid COVID-19 pandemic
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Northam announces expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine
Powerball draws $2 million, $100k winners in Virginia

Latest News

Student Athlete of the Week: Dayton Miller (East Hardy)
Student Athlete of the Week: Dayton Miller (East Hardy)
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Thursday, January 14
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Thursday, January 14
Student Athlete of the Week: Dayton Miller
Student Athlete of the Week: Dayton Miller
JMU chosen to host CAA men's basketball tournament
JMU chosen to host CAA men's basketball tournament