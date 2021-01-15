H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Thursday, January 14
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Thursday, January 14:
BOYS
Spotswood 68, Turner Ashby 50
Buffalo Gap 71, Stuarts Draft 46
Staunton 55, Waynesboro 38
Clarke County 64, Stonewall Jackson 36
GIRLS
Strasburg 55, Central 38
Staunton 60, Waynesboro 28
Turner Ashby 53, Spotswood 48
Stuarts Draft 53, Buffalo Gap 49
Notable Performances
BOYS
Carmelo Pacheco (Spotswood): 31 points
Tyson Snow (Turner Ashby): 16 points
Bennett Bowers (Buffalo Gap): 30 points
Tanner Rivenburg (Buffalo Gap): 26 points
Jo’-el Howard (Stuarts Draft): 15 points
GIRLS
Zoli Khalil (Spotswood): 18 points
Kayci Carrier (Spotswood): 14 points
Alyssa Swartley (Turner Ashby): 14 points
Amaya Lucas (Buffalo Gap): 21 points
Madi Armentrout (Stuarts Draft): 22 points
