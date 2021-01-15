Lines open in W.Va. for COVID-19 vaccine hotline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, the Department of Health and Human Resources has you covered.

There is a COVID-19 vaccine hotline you can call to answer any questions and concerns you might have about the shot.

John Lopez is the director of constituent services at DHHR, and he manages the hotline. He says the first week brought in thousands of calls.

“Our first week of operation, we handled 6,703 calls,” Lopez said. “This week is our second week, and we’ve already handled 10,000 calls”.

His staff is made up of National Guard members, DHHR employees and officials with West Virginia University. Even though the phones are ringing nonstop, he says his staff is able to handle the call volumes.

The question he and his staff members get the most is: “When and where can I get the vaccine?”

Sometimes this question can be tough to answer because vaccine clinics fill up quickly, and for now only apply to certain age groups.

While the line is not for scheduling vaccine appointments, Lopez says his staff will help in any way they can.

“There is no such thing as a dumb question,” Lopez said.

He explained it’s completely normal to have questions about the vaccine, but everyone has to remember to be patient.

The hotline operates from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Lines also will be open this Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The number is 1-833-734-0965.

