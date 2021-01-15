More students applying to UVA than previous years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia reports student applications for admission are up since last year.

“We spend a lot of time trying to get to know students through their application and find a good fit for students that are eager, self-starters, independent, and looking to make a difference. We’re so fortunate that so many are considering UVA,” Dean of Admissions Greg Roberts said.

During the pandemic, UVA and schools across the country were forced to develop virtual events to attract students who were interested in applying to the school, but this didn’t stop students from applying. UVA has received 48,000 applications this year.

“This is a tremendously diverse applicant pool. The increases that we saw were across the board, school, undergraduate program, male, female, first generation students, minority students and so it makes it tough for us. It’s a good challenge,” Roberts said.

This is the first year UVA is not requiring students to submit standardized test scores. Roberts believes that also led to the increase in applications.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.