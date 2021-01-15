Advertisement

Page County superintendent to leave school division after this year

Dr. Gonzalez has served as superintendent since July of 2018.
Dr. Gonzalez has served as superintendent since July of 2018.
By John Hood
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After three years of serving as division superintendent for Page County Public Schools, Wendy Gonzalez announced this week she will be leaving Page County at the end of the school year.

According to a letter sent out to staff, Gonzalez said she would like to be closer to family. Gonzalez became superintendent on July 1, 2018, after signing a three-year contract.

Gonzalez started her teaching career in Rockingham County and was excited to return to the Valley at the time, she stated.

In her letter, she said she was proud to have been a part of Page County Public Schools and looks forward to seeing all the great things that will continue to evolve in the future.

Gonzalez was unavailable for an interview on Friday.

The school division has not yet said when a search for her replacement will begin.

The entire letter read:

PCPS Team,

As you may know, I am an empty nester now with parents, children, and grandchildren living in various

locations and I would like to live closer to at least some of them. Therefore, I wanted to let everyone know that I will

be leaving Page County at the end of this school year. It has been an honor to serve as Superintendent of PCPS. I

have so enjoyed living in Page County surrounded by all the gorgeous mountain views, good people, and good

communities. I will be taking many wonderful memories with me. What a pleasure it has been to work alongside

great people. I have personally witnessed so many who work tirelessly in order to impact students’ lives for good. I

will be forever thankful for the relationships I’ve made with our central office team, with administrators, with faculty

and staff, with families and students, and within the community. I am proud to have been a part of Page County

Public Schools and I look forward to seeing all the great things that will continue to evolve in the future

Dr. Wendy Gonzalez

