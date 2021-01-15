Plans for a Natural History museum in downtown Waynesboro have been paused

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Plans to build a second campus of the Virginia Museum of Natural History in downtown Waynesboro have been put on pause due to the pandemic.

Talks of a partnership with the museum have been going on for the past six to seven years.

“Utilizing the 10 million artifacts that they have in-house and presenting the Shenandoah Valley’s story of Virginia’s natural history,” Greg Hitchin, the Director of Economic Development and Tourism for Waynesboro, said.

Money for the project was included and approved in state budgets, but when the pandemic hit, that money was moved for COVID-19 response efforts.

“It’s there. It’s planned for. It’s approved. They just need to put the money back in as state revenues increase,” Hitchin said.

Hitchin said he’s hopeful money for the project will be put back into the budget by 2022 or 2023. That would give the museum an opening date in 2025.

That’s about two years later than originally planned if the money would have gone through in the 2021 budget.

“The museum would need to hire an actual architect firm, an engineering firm to design the building, and then construction takes a while,” Hitchin said.

The museum is set to be built where the Arch Avenue public parking lot currently sits.

“It’s proximity to downtown and how it’ll increase traffic to our existing businesses downtown kind of compliments the existing arts and cultural and outdoor amenities we already have downtown,” Hitchin said.

The museum will also be close to nature.

“The current preliminary plan is to have a second floor outside, an observatory, so we can actually see the river and see the mountains in the background,” Hitchin said. “It also ties in with the greenway.”

Aside from the positive economic impact for the city, Hitchin added the museum will also provide a great educational component, which it’s already started with hosting Science Talks at the Wayne Theatre each month.

The museum also plans to feature glass walls in front of some lab space, so people can see experts doing work on natural history resources.

