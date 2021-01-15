Advertisement

Searchers for truck driver in Chesapeake Bay will use sonar

Truck goes over Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
Truck goes over Chesapeake Bay Bridge.(VBFD)
By The Virginian-Pilot and Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A dive team plans to use side-scan sonar to search for a Maryland man whose truck drove off the Chesapeake Bay Bride-Tunnel in Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the Charles County Dive Rescue team from Maryland will employ the technology on Friday and Saturday.

Erik Mezick, of Fruitland, Maryland, was driving a truck owned by the Baltimore-based Cloverland Greenspring Dairy. The truck went off the Bridge-Tunnel late last month.

Mezick’s body hasn’t been found despite an extensive search.

The sonar equipment will send out sound waves that echo off objects on the bottom of the bay and bounce back. The process will create an image of what’s down there.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Virginia town council bans guns in buildings, public places
Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, discusses Capitol safety
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Northam announces expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam delivers his State of the Commonwealth address for 2021
Virginia governor delivers State of the Commonwealth address amid COVID-19 pandemic
Powerball draws $2 million, $100k winners in Virginia

Latest News

VEC: Renewed CARES Act unemployment benefit programs delayed
Thursday, protective measures began going up around the Virginia State Capitol complex.
Tracking extremist groups: ADL says it’s working with law enforcement to thwart threats in Richmond
UVA doctors working towards a therapy for patients with a form of heart failure
Harrisonburg man at Wednesday’s protest says he was not with violent group
Harrisonburg man at Wednesday’s protest says he was not with violent group
Harrisonburg man at Wednesday’s protest says he was not with violent group
Harrisonburg man at Wednesday’s protest says he was not with violent group