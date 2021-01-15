Searchers for truck driver in Chesapeake Bay will use sonar

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A dive team plans to use side-scan sonar to search for a Maryland man whose truck drove off the Chesapeake Bay Bride-Tunnel in Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the Charles County Dive Rescue team from Maryland will employ the technology on Friday and Saturday.

Erik Mezick, of Fruitland, Maryland, was driving a truck owned by the Baltimore-based Cloverland Greenspring Dairy. The truck went off the Bridge-Tunnel late last month.

Mezick’s body hasn’t been found despite an extensive search.

The sonar equipment will send out sound waves that echo off objects on the bottom of the bay and bounce back. The process will create an image of what’s down there.

