Advertisement

Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Terry McAuliffe for Virginia Governor

Pelosi also cited McAuliffe’s bold vision to create a stronger, more equitable Virginia and...
Pelosi also cited McAuliffe’s bold vision to create a stronger, more equitable Virginia and ensure all Virginians benefit from the Commonwealth’s post-COVID economic recovery.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced her endorsement for Terry McAuliffe for Virginia Governor.

In the endorsement, Speaker Pelosi touted Terry’s strong progressive record as Virginia’s 72nd governor, including restoring voting rights to more than 173,000 Virginians, creating hundreds of thousands of good jobs, and protecting women’s access to health care.

Pelosi also cited McAuliffe’s bold vision to create a stronger, more equitable Virginia and ensure all Virginians benefit from the Commonwealth’s post-COVID economic recovery.

“Terry’s progressive record as Virginia’s 72nd governor is second to none,” Pelosi said. “Despite unprecedented Republican opposition, he delivered for Virginians time and again, restoring their civil rights, fighting back extreme Republican attacks on women’s health and LGBTQ rights and creating hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs.”

Pelosi’s campaign committee has contributed $100,000 to McAuliffe for Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Virginia town council bans guns in buildings, public places
Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, discusses Capitol safety
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Northam announces expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam delivers his State of the Commonwealth address for 2021
Virginia governor delivers State of the Commonwealth address amid COVID-19 pandemic
Powerball draws $2 million, $100k winners in Virginia

Latest News

Amanda Chase
Virginia democrats seek to censure Sen. Amanda Chase
We talk with Alleyn Harned, chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, about Wednesday's...
1on1: Reaction of a local Democratic chair to impeachment
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Virginia town council bans guns in buildings, public places
Senator Tim Kaine discusses last week's insurrection at U.S. Capitol.
Senator Tim Kaine calls out President Trump, says security plan at U.S. Capitol abysmal