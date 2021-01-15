Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Terry McAuliffe for Virginia Governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced her endorsement for Terry McAuliffe for Virginia Governor.

In the endorsement, Speaker Pelosi touted Terry’s strong progressive record as Virginia’s 72nd governor, including restoring voting rights to more than 173,000 Virginians, creating hundreds of thousands of good jobs, and protecting women’s access to health care.

Pelosi also cited McAuliffe’s bold vision to create a stronger, more equitable Virginia and ensure all Virginians benefit from the Commonwealth’s post-COVID economic recovery.

“Terry’s progressive record as Virginia’s 72nd governor is second to none,” Pelosi said. “Despite unprecedented Republican opposition, he delivered for Virginians time and again, restoring their civil rights, fighting back extreme Republican attacks on women’s health and LGBTQ rights and creating hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs.”

Pelosi’s campaign committee has contributed $100,000 to McAuliffe for Virginia.

