Staunton customers may be eligible for utility relief

(WCTV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — In Staunton, water and sewer customers may be eligible for utility relief if they or someone in their household have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the City of Staunton, utility relief is available for past due balances that are at least 30 days in arrears and that are for services received between March 1 and December 30, 2020.

You can complete the COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program intake form to be considered for relief.

Customers can return the form by:

  • Emailing it to Assistant Director of Finance Jessie Moyers at moyersjl@ci.staunton.va.us
  • Dropping it off in the City Drop Box (green box next to Clocktower Convenience Store on N. Central Ave.)
  • Dropping it off at Staunton City Hall (Utility Payment desk on the first floor)
  • Mailing it to: City of Staunton, Attn: Assistant Director of Finance Jessie Moyers, P.O. Box 58, Staunton, VA, 24402-0058

Forms must be received by 5 p.m. on January 19, 2021, to be eligible.

If you have any questions, you can call 540-332-2948 or email moyersjl@ci.staunton.va.us. Paper forms will also be available at the Utilities Payment desk on the first floor of Staunton City Hall, located at 116 West Beverley St., and at Staunton Public Works, located at 1911 Craigmont Rd.

Click here to access and download the form. Click here to the full statement from the City of Staunton.

