Student Athlete of the Week: Dayton Miller

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Leading his peers on the football field, on the wrestling mat and in the classroom, there’s one word that best describes East Hardy’s Dayton Miller.

“Consistent,” Michelle Wolfe, an English teacher at East Hardy, said. “He is really hard-working kid.”

“Both in the classroom and on the football field or on the wrestling mat,” East Hardy athletic director and head football coach Devon Orndorff said. “Consistent is a perfect word to describe him.”

The East Hardy senior, himself, would agree.

“I try to be consistent, especially in the weight room,” Miller said. “The grades, I keep on that as consistently as possible. I just work my hardest to get it done because I need to have straight A’s in order to go do what I want to do in life.”

Dayton’s competitive and consistent nature is a family trait. His twin sister, also a standout athlete at East Hardy High School, is a strong motivator in her brother’s life.

“She makes me a better student and I try to make her better in the weight room,” Miller said.

To have share their journey through school and 12 years of wrestling together is special to them.

“It does help with knowing that somebody else is going to be there in your corner,” Miller said.

Even with a classic sibling jab, the Miller twins set the example of being caring for one another.

“Sierra, this year, wrote an essay about her relationship with Dayton where she made fun of his big feet, but also talked about him as being this protective, kind, supportive person,” Wolfe said.

Those are the attributes of someone East Hardy will miss after graduation.

“If I could take 11 Daytons every season I would take them,” Orndorff said.

After high school, Miller plans to go to college and medical school in hopes to become a radiologist.

