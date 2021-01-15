Advertisement

Timeout with TJ: H.S. Hoops Chat with Cody Elliott

By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 32 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Cody Elliott of the Daily News-Record to discuss the high school basketball season in the Shenandoah Valley.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

