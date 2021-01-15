VHHA: More than 175,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far at Va. hospitals

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — According to a press release from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, as of Tuesday, January 12, Virginia hospitals have administered more than 175,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines so far.

The press release from VHHA says progress on vaccine administration in Virginia is based on a supply of doses available to hospitals and other providers. The VHHA says a recent announcement by the federal government that additional vaccine doses will be released to states is an encouraging sign, as well as some health districts’ move into Phase 1B of vaccination distribution, even as other districts continue vaccinating those in Phase 1A.

The VHHA says individuals in Phase 1B and 1C include essential workers, such as police officers, firefighters, educators and childcare workers, grocery store and food processing plant employees, construction and utility workers, as well as older adults and those in high-risk and vulnerable populations.

Governor Northam also announced those age 65 and older and those ages 16-64 with certain health problems are now included in Phase 1B.

The press release from VHHA says it is estimated that Virginia’s hospitals can administer close to 100,000 doses of the vaccine each week with a steady supply, although this capacity can expand if additional doses and funding are available.

