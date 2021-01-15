Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,795 on Friday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

As of Friday, January 15, Virginia has had 422,634 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 4,795 case increase since Thursday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 14.6% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 15.2% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

30 additional deaths were reported on Friday, leaving the death toll at 5,656.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, Gov. Northam addressed the state to discuss new COVID-19 restrictions. These restrictions, Northam said, will last until at least Jan. 31.

The restrictions include a modified stay at home order in which all individuals in Virginia must stay home between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. Exceptions include getting food and other goods, heading to and from work and seeking medical attention.

A new universal mask requirement in which masks must be worn when inside and when social distancing is not possible. All Virginians aged five and up must wear a face covering.

A reduction in social gatherings from 25 individuals to 10 individuals has been put into place, and there are continued limits on dining in restaurants. These new restrictions will be in place starting Monday, Dec. 14, at 12:01 a.m.

For more information on the governor’s new restrictions, click here.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of January 15

By January 15, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 346,917 confirmed cases and 75,717 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 5,763,793 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 4,730,680 PCR tests, 196,733 antibody tests and 836,380 antigen tests.

At this point, 19,741 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 5,656 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. January 15.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 20,034 total cases

• Augusta County - 4,225 (+30 from Thursday)

• Bath County - 217 (-2 from Thursday)

• Buena Vista - 625 (+7 from Thursday)

• Harrisonburg - 4,963 (+17 from Thursday)

• Highland County - 62

• Lexington - 713 (+7 from Thursday)

• Rockbridge County - 846 (+7 from Thursday)

• Rockingham County - 4,855 (+52 from Thursday)

• Staunton - 1,972 (+16 from Thursday)

• Waynesboro - 1,556 (+21 from Thursday)

Outbreaks: 60, with 26 in long-term care facilities, 5 in a healthcare setting, 22 in congregate settings, 3 in a correctional facility, and 3 in an educational setting, 1 in K-12 | 4,988 cases associated with outbreaks

Total tests: 195,858

Local percent positivity: 10.2%

Lord Fairfax Health District: 12,733 total cases

• Clarke County - 491 (+10 from Thursday)

• Frederick County - 4,661 (+63 from Thursday)

• Page County - 1,289 (+11 from Thursday)

• Shenandoah County - 2,756 (+42 from Thursday)

• Warren County - 1,633 (+20 from Thursday)

• Winchester - 1,903 (+18 from Thursday)

Outbreaks: 86, with 40 in long-term care facilities, 12 in healthcare settings, 24 in congregate settings, 3 in a correctional facility, 3 in a college/university setting, 3 in a K-12 setting and 1 in a child care setting | 2,080 cases associated with outbreaks

Total tests: 164,438

Local percent positivity: 7.7%

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of January 15, 237,855 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 30,475 people are fully vaccinated.

943,400 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

VDH defines new vaccine doses administered as the number of vaccine doses administered the previous day and reported to VDH by 4 a.m. today.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of January 15, at least 34,805 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 3,147.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 106,649 total cases in West Virginia as of January 15.

Grant County: 910 total COVID-19 cases (+11 from Thursday)

Hardy County: 1,048 total COVID-19 cases (+31 from Thursday)

Pendleton County: 430 total COVID-19 cases (+12 from Thursday)

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

