VSU invests over $2 million on health, safety upgrades on campus

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University announced the school has invested $2.8 million on health and safety upgrades to safely welcome students, faculty, and staff back to campus.

The health and safety upgrades are part of the Spring 2021 reopening plan for VSU.

Remote and face-to-face classes are set to begin on Feb. 1, and students will begin to arrive on campus on Jan. 15 in a staggered check-in process that will include rapid testing for COVID-19.

The University will conduct random monthly tests. Rapid test results will be known immediately.

Any student who tests positive will be given the option to return home or quarantine in a predetermined space on campus.

Students will also have access to free COVID-19 testing throughout the semester.

The University is deploying several strategies to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus on campus including:

Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting

Distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) to faculty, staff and students

Implementing infrastructure technology to improve air quality

Air conditioning units in the historic residence halls have been equipped with bi-polar ionization devices to remove allergens in the air and break down unhealthy bacteria and mold in student rooms. Where possible, central air conditioning systems have been equipped with high-efficiency filters and have been set to deliver more fresh air.

All supply, return and exhaust equipment, registers and ductwork have been cleaned and sealed in 15 campus buildings.

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) purifiers equipped with Ultraviolet light to kill germs and Dry Hydrogen Peroxide disinfecting devices have been installed in these areas. Fixed dehumidifiers have been purchased to address humid and damp areas on campus.

The automatic temperature kiosks will be located in every occupied residence hall and in academic, student life, and administrative facilities.

The kiosks will alert and help individuals make informed decisions pertaining to their health status.

Those with elevated temperatures will be directed to Student Health or advised to see their personal health care provider for further evaluation.

