Wind damage across the Northern Plains as winds top 80mph

Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. – A scary scene outside of the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish college in New Town overnight, as school president Dr. Twyla baker said the winds knocked down a 60-foot wind turbine on campus.

The turbine was built thanks to grant dollars several years ago to lessen the cost of power to the main campus.

Ironically, school was able to go on Thursday without a hitch due to the pandemic, since classes are still virtual.

“The propellers were making really loud noises like there was a helicopter trying to land in my parking lot or something like that. And then I heard a loud crash, and suddenly all’s I can hear is the wind,” said Baker.

Baker said they’re not sure what the loss of the turbine will mean until facilities manager can assess the damage.

