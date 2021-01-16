Augusta County SPCA receives over 30 dogs through Wings of Rescue program

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County SPCA was on hand at the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport Friday to receive over 30 dogs, mostly puppies, from the Wings of Rescue program.

The program provides flights of animals from overcrowded shelters to less crowded shelters.

Debbie Caywood, the director of the Augusta SPCA, says this is a win/win situation. While alleviating the overcrowded shelters, the Augusta SPCA gives the community more opportunities for adoption.

“We’re very excited about this because right now we do not have any dogs at the shelter available. So we’re very excited to be getting these dogs today because we get calls about dogs every day,” Caywood said.

These dogs will be available for adoption as early as next Wednesday.

This is the second flight of dogs received by Wings of Rescue. Caywood says they are likely to receive another group of dogs next month as well.

