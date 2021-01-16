Advertisement

Dr. Dre back home after reported brain aneurysm treatment

Dr. Dre, the 55-year-old rap artist and music mogul, said he was “doing great and getting...
Dr. Dre, the 55-year-old rap artist and music mogul, said he was “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team” after reports he had been hospitalized.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre was back at home Saturday after being treated at a Los Angeles hospital for a reported brain aneurysm.

Peter Paterno, an attorney for the music mogul, said Dre was home but offered no other details in an email exchange Saturday. The rapper and producer reportedly was released Friday from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

In a Jan. 5 social media post, Dre, 55, said he was “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team.” TMZ had reported that he suffered a brain aneurysm the day before and was recovering at the medical center.

On Friday, actor and rapper Ice T posted that he had connected with Dre on FaceTime and that he had “just made it home. Safe and looking good.”

Born Andre Young in the Southern California city of Compton, Dre broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of N.W.A., producing the group’s groundbreaking 1988 debut album, “Straight Outta Compton.”

He produced his own hits and multiplatinum albums, along with crafting music for many others including Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Jay-Z and Nas. He also found success outside of the rap genre, producing pop hits for Gwen Stefani and Mary J. Blige.

Dre founded Beats Electronics in 2008 with Jimmy Iovine, and six years later they launched a streaming subscription service, Beats Music. Apple acquired both in a $3 billion deal in 2014.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The study was presented to colleges in November.
JMU receives “F” grade in outside Board of Visitors transparency report
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 6,757 on Saturday
Dakota Clements, 21
Waynesboro man arrested in stabbing incident
As of Jan. 11, eleven Va. health districts began 1B vaccinations. One of those being the Lord...
Central Shenandoah Health District administering Phase 1a vaccines, prepares for 1b
The Augusta County SPCA was on hand at the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport Friday to receive...
Augusta County SPCA receives over 30 dogs through Wings of Rescue program

Latest News

File image
Virginia Department of Health gives update on COVID-19 vaccine response efforts
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Far-right personality ‘Baked Alaska’ arrested in Capitol riot probe
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
Winning numbers drawn for $640 million Powerball
President-elect Joe Biden listens during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16,...
Biden outlines ‘Day One’ agenda of executive actions
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, signs are posted to close the area around the...
Man arrested with handgun, ammo at DC checkpoint