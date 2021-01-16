Advertisement

Former 5th District candidate Dr. Cameron Webb named to White House COVID-19 Response Team

Dr. Cameron Webb has been tapped for a senior role in President-elect Biden’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic(WVIR)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:27 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dr. Cameron Webb has been tapped for a senior role in President-elect Biden’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Webb, a doctor in the University of Virginia Health System and former candidate for 5th District representative, has been named the senior policy advisor for COVID-19 equity. In the role, Dr. Webb would address issues of racial disparities in impact from the virus, and ensuring equitable distribution of the vaccine into the future.

As a physician, Webb has treated patients in UVA Medical Center’s COVID unit throughout the pandemic. Webb’s work at UVA includes equity has a central focus. He is director of Health Policy and Equity at UVA’s School of Medicine, and helped found the Health Equity, Law, and Policy Research Laboratory at the university. He also works in UVA’s Equity Center.

Webb previously worked at the White House in the Obama Administration, serving on the My Brother’s Keeper task force.

