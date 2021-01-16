Harrisonburg co-housing hopes to break ground this summer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Plans for a co-housing neighborhood in the Friendly City continue to move forward.

Harrisonburg’s Planning Commission approved a preliminary plat plan for Juniper Hill Commons off of Keezletown Road and now the next step is having the site plan approved.

Ervin Stutzman, who hopes to be a future resident and is a part of the Design and Development Committee, said they needed approval from the planning commission because there are some variances in their neighborhood plan.

“For example, we’re not having public streets, so people’s homes will not border a public street and that is unusual,” Stutzman said. “These are two private streets and everyone will border on those.”

Stutzman said there has been interest from people locally, nationally, and even as far as Japan to live in the cohousing neighborhood.

“That’s very exciting because there are folks who have been planning on this for quite a long time,” Stutzman said. “We’ve been involved for several years, my wife and I, but there are others who’ve been involved longer than that.”

If all goes to plan, they hope to begin building this summer.

