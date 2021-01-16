How you can help name The Virginia Zoo’s new baby giraffe

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Zoo has a new baby giraffe and is asking for your help to name it!

The female giraffe calf was born on Jan. 11 to mom Imara, and dad, Billy.

The zoo says mom and baby are bonding, she is nursing well and already learning to run.

To help support the zoo’s conservation efforts, you can submit a name suggestion for just $5.

The names will then be narrowed down to five options by zoo keepers. Imara will then choose the final name during a Facebook live at the end of the month. Name suggestions will be accepted through Jan. 21 at 4 p.m.

For more information and to suggest a name, click here.

