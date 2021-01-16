H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, January 15
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Friday, January 15:
BOYS
Wilson Memorial 56, Staunton 42
Fort Defiance 54, Stuarts Draft 36
Buffalo Gap 62, Riverheads 48
Central 51, Manassas Park 49
Page County 67, Madison County 55
Broadway at East Rockingham - Canceled
GIRLS
Broadway 63, East Rockingham 36
Fort Defiance 63, Stuarts Draft 32
Wilson Memorial 49, Staunton 45
Central 68, Manassas Park 30
Buffalo Gap 44, Riverheads 40
Strasburg 32, Clarke County 28
Notable Performances
BOYS
Canaan Pierce (Page County): 23 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Ricky Campbell (Page County): 15 points, 7 rebounds
Dylan Hensley (Page County): 11 points, 11 rebounds
Jaziel Mensah (Wilson Memorial): 14 points
Jaxon Hartman (Wilson Memorial): 13 points
Finn Irving (Wilson Memorial): 13 points
Bennett Bowers (Buffalo Gap): 16 points
Tanner Rivenburg (Buffalo Gap): 19 points
Ethan Teter (Buffalo Gap): 14 points
Ryan Cook (Fort Defiance): 15 points (surpassed 1,000 career points)
Josh Jones (Fort Defiance): 14 points
GIRLS
***No stats/information submitted***
