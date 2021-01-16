Advertisement

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, January 15

By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Friday, January 15:

BOYS

Wilson Memorial 56, Staunton 42

Fort Defiance 54, Stuarts Draft 36

Buffalo Gap 62, Riverheads 48

Central 51, Manassas Park 49

Page County 67, Madison County 55

Broadway at East Rockingham - Canceled

GIRLS

Broadway 63, East Rockingham 36

Fort Defiance 63, Stuarts Draft 32

Wilson Memorial 49, Staunton 45

Central 68, Manassas Park 30

Buffalo Gap 44, Riverheads 40

Strasburg 32, Clarke County 28

Notable Performances

BOYS

Canaan Pierce (Page County): 23 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Ricky Campbell (Page County): 15 points, 7 rebounds

Dylan Hensley (Page County): 11 points, 11 rebounds

Jaziel Mensah (Wilson Memorial): 14 points

Jaxon Hartman (Wilson Memorial): 13 points

Finn Irving (Wilson Memorial): 13 points

Bennett Bowers (Buffalo Gap): 16 points

Tanner Rivenburg (Buffalo Gap): 19 points

Ethan Teter (Buffalo Gap): 14 points

Ryan Cook (Fort Defiance): 15 points (surpassed 1,000 career points)

Josh Jones (Fort Defiance): 14 points

GIRLS

***No stats/information submitted***

H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 15
Timeout with TJ
Timeout with TJ: Episode 32 - H.S. Hoops Chat with Cody Elliott
Student Athlete of the Week: Dayton Miller (East Hardy)
Student Athlete of the Week: Dayton Miller (East Hardy)