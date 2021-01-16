Advertisement

James Madison rolls by Elon in first half of back-to-back

(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Even after a slow shooting start, the James Madison women’s basketball team topped Elon 75-63.

JMU’s associate head coach Ashley Langford was the acting head coach in the absence of Sean O’Regan, who tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’m just super proud of the team,” Langford said. “There’s a lot of different variables for them today. We’re on the road. We’re at Elon. We’re playing back-to-back games, without our head coach. I’m just super proud of the way they came together and responded to me and also responded in the game.”

A big part of the response in this game was the fourth quarter of Kiki Jefferson, scoring seven of her game-high 16 points in the final frame.

“No matter what we’ve just go to keep shooting the ball, being confident and realizing that every time the ball’s in our hands, we’re the best shooter in the gym,” Jefferson said. “Let it go, let if fly and it’ll go in.”

The Dukes shot 14-15 from the free throw line.

James Madison is right back at it for the second half of their back-to-back against Elon Sunday at 1 p.m.

