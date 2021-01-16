Advertisement

Lewis leads Dukes to win in CAA opener

Matt Lewis scored 30 points and dished out eight assists to lead James Madison to a win in its...
Matt Lewis scored 30 points and dished out eight assists to lead James Madison to a win in its CAA opener Saturday at Towson.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Matt Lewis scored 30 points and dished out eight assists to lead James Madison to a win in its CAA opener Saturday at Towson.

Lewis made nine three-pointers while the Dukes connected on 15 three-point shots as a team in an 81-72 victory over the Tigers. Lewis scored 20 of his 30 points in the first half. Vado Morse chipped in 18 points and made some crucial free throws in the minutes while Justin Amadi scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds (five offensive) in the victory for JMU.

The Dukes improve to 6-4 overall (1-0 CAA) and now prepare for a road trip to Northeastern next weekend.

