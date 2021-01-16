New guidance from VDH for reopening schools emphases mitigation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week, Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia stressed the importance of vaccinating school staff and getting students back in school.

The Virginia Department of Health also released new guidelines for reopening schools.

Local school superintendents said it is nice knowing mitigation strategies in schools are working.

“When the mitigation is there, then it can be done safely and that’s what we heard again, and it wasn’t a shock to us that is how it played out,” Superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools, Dr. Oskar Scheikl, said.

Dr. Michael Richards, Superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said there is more of an emphasis now on assessing the effectiveness of that mitigation.

“I like the optimism in the guidance and I like the fact that the new guidance uses what we’ve learned for the past nine months about mitigation and other things, so that’s a very positive part of it,” Richards said.

Richards said the guidance also emphasizes innovation and learning new ways to continue school during the pandemic, which many school divisions have done.

But while there is optimism for the future of schools, both superintendents stress continuing COVID-19 safety measures to keep the community safe.

Scheikl said the plan is to start vaccinating Rockingham County school school staff on January 27th and Richards said Harrisonburg staff vaccinations will be starting in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.