Waynesboro man arrested in stabbing incident

Dakota Clements, 21
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was called to Baker Ln. around 9:00 Friday night for a report of a stabbing.

Deputies report that a 19-year-old woman had been stabbed in the back, but she left the scene to get medical treatment.

21-year-old Dakota Clements of Waynesboro was named as the suspect.

Clements was found on Baker Ln. and taken into custody without incident. He’s been charged with attempted malicious wounding, and three outstanding warrants for contempt of court were also served.

The preliminary investigation suggests that Clements and another man were involved in an argument before to the alleged assault.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries to her back and was later released from the hospital.

Clements is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

