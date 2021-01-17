Free food distribution for 25th annual MLK Day of Service

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham is partnering with Hope Distributed and The Rotary Club of Harrisonburg to distribute free food to anyone in the area as part of the 25th annual MLK Day of Service.

On Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., people can stop by the parking lot at The Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center, the West Rockingham Food Pantry parking lot, and at Open Doors Homeless Shelter to pick up a food box.

The day will start with a Public Zoom Kick Off at 10 a.m. with the Honorable Anthony W. Bailey Rockingham/Harrisonburg Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court as the keynote speaker.

Throughout the month of January, the organizations have been collecting food to pack into boxes to hand out on Martin Luther King Day. Dozens of chapters of The Arc and partner organizations across the nation will work together to address food insecurity and promote inclusive volunteering to bring together people with and without disabilities to serve their communities.

“People with disabilities are often perceived as the ones always in need of help, but in reality, they also have the desire and ability to help others and to play an active role in strengthening their own communities,” said Heather Denman, Executive Director at The Arc of HR. “In the true spirit of Dr. King, the Day of Service shines a light on what all people – including those with intellectual and developmental disabilities – can do to love, uplift, and support their neighbors.”

Non-perishable food items can still be dropped off at Hope Distributed at 1869 Boyers Rd. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are asking that food is placed in the blue barrels on the front porch. You can find more information, here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.