Girl Scouts look to virtual tools to continue selling cookies during the pandemic

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Girl Scout Cookies are back, and the troops are finding ways to adapt to the restrictions of the pandemic.

Now, the girl scouts will be relying heavily on online ordering and masked drop offs.

Normally, the cookies are set up outside in shopping malls or store parking lots where Girl Scouts can them as people pass by. With the pandemic, troops have had to find other ways to meet their goals.

The Girl Scouts of the Virginia Skyline Council have decided to offer gift certificates and help local troops set up cookie drive-thru and online ordering.

“We would usually go to a store like Walmart of Target, and we would booth. Everybody would be working together and we would have shopping carts full of cookie boxes. It would be a lot of fun, but it is a lot harder this year.” Kyra from Troop 501 said.

Kyra said she still has fun with the Girl Scouts even though they must participate in different ways.

“It’s still a lot of fun. We still get to see each other, just not as often as we’d like but at least we still get to see each other. Be thankful for what you have because otherwise you might get nothing,” Kyra explained.

To find out more information about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies reach out to info@gsvsc.org.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.