Advertisement

Girl Scouts look to virtual tools to continue selling cookies during the pandemic

By Simone McKenny
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Girl Scout Cookies are back, and the troops are finding ways to adapt to the restrictions of the pandemic.

Now, the girl scouts will be relying heavily on online ordering and masked drop offs.

Normally, the cookies are set up outside in shopping malls or store parking lots where Girl Scouts can them as people pass by. With the pandemic, troops have had to find other ways to meet their goals.

The Girl Scouts of the Virginia Skyline Council have decided to offer gift certificates and help local troops set up cookie drive-thru and online ordering.

“We would usually go to a store like Walmart of Target, and we would booth. Everybody would be working together and we would have shopping carts full of cookie boxes. It would be a lot of fun, but it is a lot harder this year.” Kyra from Troop 501 said.

Kyra said she still has fun with the Girl Scouts even though they must participate in different ways.

“It’s still a lot of fun. We still get to see each other, just not as often as we’d like but at least we still get to see each other. Be thankful for what you have because otherwise you might get nothing,” Kyra explained.

To find out more information about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies reach out to info@gsvsc.org.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The study was presented to colleges in November.
JMU receives “F” grade in outside Board of Visitors transparency report
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 6,757 on Saturday
Dakota Clements, 21
Waynesboro man arrested in stabbing incident
As of Jan. 11, eleven Va. health districts began 1B vaccinations. One of those being the Lord...
Central Shenandoah Health District administering Phase 1a vaccines, prepares for 1b
The Augusta County SPCA was on hand at the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport Friday to receive...
Augusta County SPCA receives over 30 dogs through Wings of Rescue program

Latest News

File image
Virginia Department of Health gives update on COVID-19 vaccine response efforts
File image
SEAL pleads guilty to role in hazing death of Green Beret
Virginia Passenger Rail Authority outlines plans to boost train travel across the Commonwealth
Extension of passenger rail to New River Valley advances
Community members call for Ben Cline to resign.
Rally in Staunton calls for Congressman Ben Cline to resign