One person injured after being shot in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg police responded to the 800 block of Northfield Court around 11 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of someone being shot.

Police said the caller stated a man came to their door asking for help after being shot in the back.

Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was flown to UVA Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

According to a press release, investigators believe the incident may have happened in a nearby neighborhood, and the victim ran from the area to ask for help.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

The HPD Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating this incident and asks that anyone who can provide additional information contact them at (540) 437-2640. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or text HPD plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

