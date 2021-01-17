Rally in Staunton calls for Congressman Ben Cline to resign

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For the second week in a row, residents from the Shenandoah Valley are rallying for Congressman Ben Cline to resign.

“I think that people are very upset about Mr. Cline violating his oath of office by lying about what was a free and fair election,” said rally organizer, William Walker.

Cline represents the sixth district in the commonwealth of Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Erik Curren wants the Staunton City Council to affirm the results of the presidential election to the community at a recent meeting.

“People who break into the Capitol while Congress is in session to try to over turn a valid election are not patriots, they are insurrectionists.” Curren explained.

Curren attended the rally asking for Cline to resign.

“I hope Congressman Cline will apologize for his role in casting doubt in the election. I hope he will denounce Donald J. Trump and violent insurrectionists and Trump for inciting violent insurrection.” Curren explained.

Micaela Harmon is a graduate student at Mary Baldwin University.

“When you take a public office, your responsibility is to the people, you are pledging to help the people, not to Trump,” Harmon said.

Community members lined up outside of the Augusta County Court house with signs that read, “Bye Ben” and “Cline must resign” .

The Congressman was aware of the rally and provided the following statement to WHSV:

“Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our Republic, and I respect our First Amendment and those who exercised their right to free speech today outside of the Courthouse in Staunton. I will continue to support civil discourse while condemning all forms of political violence. Only through reasoned dialogue will we find lasting solutions to the important issues facing our Commonwealth and our Nation.”

William Walker, one of the organizer’s of the rally said that he would like to debate with Congressman Ben Cline via Zoom.

“We need answers and your office never gives answers so come and lets debate,” Walker said.

