Advertisement

Rally in Staunton calls for Congressman Ben Cline to resign

By Simone McKenny
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For the second week in a row, residents from the Shenandoah Valley are rallying for Congressman Ben Cline to resign.

“I think that people are very upset about Mr. Cline violating his oath of office by lying about what was a free and fair election,” said rally organizer, William Walker.

Cline represents the sixth district in the commonwealth of Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Erik Curren wants the Staunton City Council to affirm the results of the presidential election to the community at a recent meeting.

“People who break into the Capitol while Congress is in session to try to over turn a valid election are not patriots, they are insurrectionists.” Curren explained.

Curren attended the rally asking for Cline to resign.

“I hope Congressman Cline will apologize for his role in casting doubt in the election. I hope he will denounce Donald J. Trump and violent insurrectionists and Trump for inciting violent insurrection.” Curren explained.

Micaela Harmon is a graduate student at Mary Baldwin University.

“When you take a public office, your responsibility is to the people, you are pledging to help the people, not to Trump,” Harmon said.

Community members lined up outside of the Augusta County Court house with signs that read, “Bye Ben” and “Cline must resign” .

The Congressman was aware of the rally and provided the following statement to WHSV:

“Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our Republic, and I respect our First Amendment and those who exercised their right to free speech today outside of the Courthouse in Staunton. I will continue to support civil discourse while condemning all forms of political violence. Only through reasoned dialogue will we find lasting solutions to the important issues facing our Commonwealth and our Nation.”

William Walker, one of the organizer’s of the rally said that he would like to debate with Congressman Ben Cline via Zoom.

“We need answers and your office never gives answers so come and lets debate,” Walker said.

More information on the events on Capitol Hill on January 6, can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The study was presented to colleges in November.
JMU receives “F” grade in outside Board of Visitors transparency report
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 6,757 on Saturday
Dakota Clements, 21
Waynesboro man arrested in stabbing incident
As of Jan. 11, eleven Va. health districts began 1B vaccinations. One of those being the Lord...
Central Shenandoah Health District administering Phase 1a vaccines, prepares for 1b
The Augusta County SPCA was on hand at the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport Friday to receive...
Augusta County SPCA receives over 30 dogs through Wings of Rescue program

Latest News

File image
Virginia Department of Health gives update on COVID-19 vaccine response efforts
File image
SEAL pleads guilty to role in hazing death of Green Beret
Virginia Passenger Rail Authority outlines plans to boost train travel across the Commonwealth
Extension of passenger rail to New River Valley advances
Girl Scouts look to virtual tools to continue selling cookies during the pandemic