Advertisement

State police investigate fatal pedestrian-involved crash

(KWTX)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of Jefferson Hwy. around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

90-year-old Howard A. Tillou, of Staunton, was attempting to cross the road, when he was hit by a 2007 Buick Lucerne. Police report that the vehicle was unable to avoid hitting Tillou.

The driver of the Buick was uninjured in the crash.

Tillou was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The study was presented to colleges in November.
JMU receives “F” grade in outside Board of Visitors transparency report
Dakota Clements, 21
Waynesboro man arrested in stabbing incident
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 6,757 on Saturday
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 9,914 on Sunday
Community members call for Ben Cline to resign.
Rally in Staunton calls for Congressman Ben Cline to resign

Latest News

The Arc hosts food drive in honor of MLK Day of Service
Free food distribution for 25th annual MLK Day of Service
File image
One person injured after being shot in Harrisonburg
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 9,914 on Sunday
File image
Virginia Department of Health gives update on COVID-19 vaccine response efforts