State police investigate fatal pedestrian-involved crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of Jefferson Hwy. around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

90-year-old Howard A. Tillou, of Staunton, was attempting to cross the road, when he was hit by a 2007 Buick Lucerne. Police report that the vehicle was unable to avoid hitting Tillou.

The driver of the Buick was uninjured in the crash.

Tillou was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

