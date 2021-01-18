Advertisement

Alzheimer’s Association hosts forum aimed at African Americans

Image: Alzheimer's Association
Image: Alzheimer's Association(WTAP)
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - African Americans are two times more likely than whites to have Alzheimer’s disease. Folks in the Charlottesville area got a chance to learn about the disease, as well as share experiences, during a forum Monday, January 18.

The Alzheimer’s Association hosted the event, which was aimed at African Americans and sponsored by several groups, including the University of Virginia School of Nursing, The Center at Belvedere, the NAACP, JABA, and the Virginia Department of Health.

Enid Krieger spoke during the event. She lost her husband to Alzheimer’s disease and discussed how that loss sparked her to act.

“My daughter found information about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and in 2014 I gathered 20 or 30 people and formed team Andy’s Angels. The team has grown to more than 60 members since then and we’ve been walking ever since,” Krieger said.

In 2019, Andy’s Angels raised $37,000, and last year they raised $27,000.

There is no date for this year’s walk yet, but to be among the first to find out, you can click here.

