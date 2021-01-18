Augusta Health provides COVID-19 vaccine clinic update

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health is continuing to work with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) to vaccinate those who are eligible with the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Sunday, Augusta Health provided an update on its website, saying its current community vaccine clinic is operating through Friday, January 22. Augusta Health says it will also be opening additional clinic operations on a daily basis.

According to the update, appointment links to specific clinics are shared to invite eligible participants to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. This system went live last week and is being adopted in health systems that are providing COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout Virginia.

Augusta Health says each designated clinic is operating on varied schedules to align with the needs of their respective health district.

At Augusta Health, successfully scheduled appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be verified for eligibility prior to the appointment to make sure the individual resides in the Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County area.

Those who are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Augusta Health are those ages 75 and up who live in Staunton, Augusta County or Waynesboro.

To read the full update from Augusta Health, click here. For more information on vaccine eligibility and the current phase for each health district throughout Virginia, click here.

