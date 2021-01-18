Advertisement

Biden nominates former VSU Dean of Agriculture to Cabinet position

By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia State University (VSU) Dean of the College of Agriculture, Dr. Jewel (Hairston) Bronaugh has been nominated to serve as the new Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) by President-elect Joe Biden.

Dr. Bronaugh is one of five women nominated today by the Biden Administration to serve in the number two spot as Deputy Secretary at key Cabinet agencies.

The United States Deputy Secretary of Agriculture is the second-highest-ranking official in the USDA and runs the day-to-day operations of the almost 100,000 employee department.

“As Commissioner of VDACS, Dr. Bronaugh has been a true leader, promoting the agency’s core mission while taking on new challenges, including our COVID-19 pandemic response and farmer mental health, focusing economic development to improve food access in underserved communities, and engaging youth in the field of agriculture,” Governor Northam said. “I am proud that she will be representing both the Commonwealth and all Americans in such a critical role at USDA and in this new Administration.”

Dr. Bronaugh began her career at VSU in 2001.

She is the former Executive Director of VSU’s Center for Agricultural Research, Engagement and Outreach (CAREO).

Prior to that position, she served as Dean of VSU’s College of Agriculture for 5 years and as the Associate Administrator of Cooperative Extension.

She also served as State Executive Director of the USDA Farm Service Agency.

All nominees must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

