Cool and breezy week ahead

(WHSV) - Temperatures stay chilly through the week and breezy conditions will persist. A dry next week is expected.

MONDAY: Another upper-level disturbance will sweep through the region throughout the day. The biggest impact will be a reinforcement of snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains, adding to previous accumulations. Otherwise areas east of Rt. 220 will see partly sunny skies. The winds will pick up once again for the region, and it is possible we could see a stray snow squall make it into the Valley, but any squall that does make it into the Valley will be confined to the western side of the county. Upper 30s to near 40 for most areas, except in the Allegheny Mountains where highs will remain in the low to mid 30s. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Cold in the morning hours with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly sunny for the day with more clouds hanging around the Alleghenies. Still a cool and breezy day. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cold in the morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly sunny, chilly, and breezy again with highs in the low 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: A cold start with temperatures starting in the 20s, rising through the 30s in the early morning. Mostly sunny skies for the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. A cool but pleasant January day.

Mostly clear skies and an overnight low near 30 make for a very cold night.

FRIDAY: Another cold start with temperatures in the 30s. Mostly sunny for the day with a chance of showers early on. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Another cold night with lows in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: A cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day with highs near 40. Overnight lows in the low 20s.

