Councilman concerned about firearms ordinance enforcement in Richmond; at least 1 confiscated

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting last week, signs went up around the city saying firearms were prohibited at permitted events and events that would require a permit, as well as certain designated areas near the event.

As people gathered near the Capitol in support of the 2nd Amendment on Monday, there were people carrying firearms seen in the crowd.

In September, Richmond City Council voted on an ordinance to “prohibit the possession or carrying of firearms in any public street, road, alley, sidewalk, right-of-way or any open public space when it is being used by, or is adjacent to, an event that requires a city permit.”

Virginia is an open-carry state, but city councilman Mike Jones questioned the enforcement of the city’s firearm ordinance during the protests on Monday.

“They can show up to protest, they can show up and lobby - that is what this day is - without guns and without the city needing to shut down,” Jones said.

Jones says he has been in touch with the mayor’s office and expressed concerns about the enforcement of this ordinance.

“I am going to walk down there and see it myself. I am going to hold any judgment until we get reports from the mayor’s office and chief of police. I have been in touch with the mayor’s office to express my concern to ensure the ordinances are enforced fair and equitably,” Jones said.

On Twitter, the Richmond Police Department said it recognizes the right to assemble and will enforce laws appropriately, linking to several city codes about gatherings and carrying firearms in the city.

Richmond police said Franklin Thurston was issued a summons for the possession of a concealed firearm without a concealed carry permit. Officers said this happened in the area of West Grace Street and Allen Avenue. Officers confiscated the firearm.

