Family rebuilds historic home after fire

MT. JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) — It’s a story they are so happy to tell — New Market General Store owner Jon Henry is finally rebuilding his family home after it was destroyed by a fire back in July.

The house was filled with many memories and family heirlooms.

“Then he told me the house was on fire. And actually, at that point, I was kind of relieved that nobody had gotten hurt,” said Alvin Henry, Jon Henry’s father.

“It took about a month for it to set in to realize we lost everything in the house,” said Alvin Henry.

That house, originally built back in the 1880s, is where Alvin Henry’s grandparents and late mother lived.

Now, Jon Henry and his father are rebuilding to make new memories with their family.

“We’re gonna have a big dining room table in there to have our family dinners together,” said Alvin Henry.

“It is nice again to have a family home because this house is where we’ve been planning to do Christmas and Thanksgiving,” said Jon Henry.

The family is adding some new additions to help grow more produce for the store.

“Our plan is that this summer, we will probably store tomatoes in there... in the lower level, there will be cooler. It will be ideal to store tomatoes,” said Alvin Henry.

The goal is to have the house completed by July.

