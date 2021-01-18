Advertisement

Home Instead looking to hire at least 50 people to help seniors during the pandemic

By Simone McKenny
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Home Instead Senior Care is hoping to hire around 50 people across the commonwealth as the need for in-home care for seniors, grows.

“The 65 and older population continues to grow, not just in our nation but across the world,” Staunton Home Instead owner Roger Boles said. “The pandemic has made it even worst in terms of seniors isolating themselves at home.”

The CDC reported that 8 in 10 people that die from complications of coronavirus in the US are 65 and older.

“They are the most vulnerable population that we have,” Boles explained.

CAREGiver Conversations: Is it rewarding to become a CAREGiver?

Join Barb, Varun, Lexi, and Jim: Four Home Instead CAREGivers discuss how rewarding the work is and the meaningful relationships they build. Learn more about becoming a Home Instead CAREGiver ▶️ HomeInstead.com/home-care-jobs #HomeInstead #caregiving #careerchange #jobs

Posted by Home Instead on Monday, January 11, 2021

The positions range from permanent to part-time. The care giver would be able to aid seniors in daily tasks such as shopping, work around the house or even just providing companionship.

“There are so many people that we haven’t been able to help that are on a waiting list so we look forward to the community giving us a call,” Boles said.

You can find information on positions, applications and locations for Home Instead by following this link.

