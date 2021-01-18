James Madison falls to Elon, splits weekend series

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a strong win Saturday afternoon for the James Madison women’s basketball team, Sunday did not go as planned.

The Dukes fell to Elon 77-55, shooting just 36% from the floor.

“I‘m extremely disappointed today,” JMU associate head coach Ashley Langford said. “Just very frankly, very honest. Just disappointed. We didn’t come out with the same mental focus, the same hunger that we came out with yesterday and it showed up.”

After a 7-0 James Madison run to start the game, Elon went on an 18-3 run in the first quarter.

Kiki Jefferson paced the Dukes with a game-high 18 points.

“Like always we’ve just got to focus on what we’re doing, JMU basketball,” Jefferson said. “More execution and listening to our coaches, and just again doing what we do.”

James Madison will have a chance to rebound hosting Northeastern Saturday (Jan. 23) and Sunday (Jan. 24) at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

