Jefferson-Madison Regional Library announces Dial-A-Story program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Slow or no internet access is no longer preventing people in central Virginia from accessing story time.

The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has developed “Dial-A-Story” for anyone to have a story read to them at any hour of the day.

Angela Critics, the children’s services coordinator for JMRL, says this takes away many barriers for people to access stories.

“This is a way for them to access what is a “mini story time” without having to use the screen, without needing internet access - just a phone, any phone.”

You can have a story read to you at anytime by dialing 434-443-2300.

The library says this was made possible by the support from the Friends of the Library and they hope to have more stories available in the near future.

