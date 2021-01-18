Local bakery has some of their best business during the pandemic

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -Reunion Bakery in Staunton has been in business for more than three years and like many other small businesses the pandemic changed their business almost immediately.

The bakery and espresso shop closed down in March and switched to a delivery model for next few months.

“We over sold, so I had to stay up for 60 continuous hours in order to make all of the food. It was a harrowing experience but it was a good one,” Hollar explained.

The Reunion Bakery team kept operating on the delivery model for a few months and was able to receive a small business disaster loan from the government.

Owner Bryan Hollar said the demand was much higher than expected.

“If you tell people this is what we have to do in order to keep going, the vast majority of people are going to nod and go along with it.”

Hollar said he had no idea how the community would react to the changes in business models and being closed for so long.

“We reopened and it was a smashing success. We started having some of the busiest days we have ever had in the history of the bakery.

Taking a breather has been really great and Reunion Bakery is going to reopen on Friday, January 15th. What a year...... Posted by Réunion Bakery & Espresso on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Hollar said he searching for people interested and passionate about bread and pastry.

“I’m sort of waiting for the right couple of people to come along and start training them in that process,” Hollar explained.

To find more information on Reunion Bakery and Espresso, click here. To find more information on assistance for small business owners, click here.

