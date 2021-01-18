Police in the valley prepare for civil unrest ahead of Presidential Inauguration

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department is gathering intelligence, monitoring social media at local, state and federal levels and collaborating with other agencies in the valley ahead of the Presidential Inauguration.

Lieutenant Chris Monahan says so far, they do not have information that shows any potential unrest in Harrisonburg.

“We have no intelligence to believe that something will take place locally, um clearly you never know, so it’s important to be prepared if it does, but thankfully at this point, we haven’t received any information that there is something planned local,” he said.

Monahan says HPD will have extra patrols out this week to gather more information.

Monahan also says their top priority is collaborating with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and other adjoining departments in the Valley to ensure the safety of residents.

“Sharing that intelligence and being prepared in case something does happen,” he said. “A plan is in place, the plan may change based off the intelligence that we receive, but it’s important that we stay current on what’s going on both locally, regionally and nationally.”

He says they’re more alert this year than in the past because of what took place at the Capitol.

