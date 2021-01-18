Richmond authorities reminding people of gun bans at events

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia’s capitol city are reminding people to leave their guns at home if they plan to protest outside the statehouse.

Richmond police say signs are being posted in advance of events surrounding Lobby Day 2021 reminding people that firearms are prohibited at permitted events and events that would otherwise require a permit, as well as in adjacent public areas. Lobby Day falls on Monday this year.

The term refers to the time when public interest groups gather at the statehouse to express their views on public policy issues. Those groups include supporters of gun rights.

