Advertisement

Richmond authorities reminding people of gun bans at events

Virginia Capitol.
Virginia Capitol.(NBC29)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia’s capitol city are reminding people to leave their guns at home if they plan to protest outside the statehouse.

Richmond police say signs are being posted in advance of events surrounding Lobby Day 2021 reminding people that firearms are prohibited at permitted events and events that would otherwise require a permit, as well as in adjacent public areas. Lobby Day falls on Monday this year.

The term refers to the time when public interest groups gather at the statehouse to express their views on public policy issues. Those groups include supporters of gun rights.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The study was presented to colleges in November.
JMU receives “F” grade in outside Board of Visitors transparency report
Dakota Clements, 21
Waynesboro man arrested in stabbing incident
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 9,914 on Sunday
File image
One person injured after being shot in Harrisonburg
State police investigate fatal pedestrian-involved crash

Latest News

Law experts weigh in presidential pardoning powers during UVA Miller Center virtual discussion....
Law experts weigh in on presidential pardoning powers during virtual panel
Generic Coronavirus
VDH urges vigilance as COVID-19 cases soar to record levels
‘Little old West Virginia’ sets pace on vaccine rollout
Reunion Bakery is located in downtown Staunton.
Local bakery has some of their best business during the pandemic