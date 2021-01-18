Senate to gather on ‘Lobby Day’ under heightened security

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia state lawmakers will be meeting under heightened security Monday amid concerns about possible civil unrest in state capitals in the days leading up to President elect-Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Monday is also expected to bring a large showing of gun-rights supporters to Richmond. It marks the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and what’s informally known as lobby day, where citizens traditionally meet with lawmakers.

Gun-rights activists typically make a large, organized appearance each year, and this year planned a series of caravans that intend to drive through the city decked out in pro-gun messages.

The main organizer has pledged the event will be peaceful.

