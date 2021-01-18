Advertisement

Senate to gather on ‘Lobby Day’ under heightened security

(NBC29)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia state lawmakers will be meeting under heightened security Monday amid concerns about possible civil unrest in state capitals in the days leading up to President elect-Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Monday is also expected to bring a large showing of gun-rights supporters to Richmond. It marks the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and what’s informally known as lobby day, where citizens traditionally meet with lawmakers.

Gun-rights activists typically make a large, organized appearance each year, and this year planned a series of caravans that intend to drive through the city decked out in pro-gun messages.

The main organizer has pledged the event will be peaceful.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police investigate fatal pedestrian-involved crash
File image
One person injured after being shot in Harrisonburg
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 9,914 on Sunday
Community members call for Ben Cline to resign.
Rally in Staunton calls for Congressman Ben Cline to resign
File image
Virginia Department of Health gives update on COVID-19 vaccine response efforts

Latest News

Former Virginia State University (VSU) Dean of the College of Agriculture, Dr. Jewel (Hairston)...
Biden nominates former VSU Dean of Agriculture to Cabinet position
Pelosi also cited McAuliffe’s bold vision to create a stronger, more equitable Virginia and...
Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Terry McAuliffe for Virginia Governor
Amanda Chase
Virginia democrats seek to censure Sen. Amanda Chase
We talk with Alleyn Harned, chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, about Wednesday's...
1on1: Reaction of a local Democratic chair to impeachment