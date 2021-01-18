Sentara opens new primary care clinic in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara opened a new primary care clinic in Waynesboro Monday, January 18.

Sentara Primary Care is located at 760 Town Center Drive. The clinic offers walk-in and same-day care for minor illnesses and injuries, as well as physicals for patients 18 and older.

The new facility also offers eight exam rooms, twice as many as in the previous building.

“We’re excited to be here because of its storefront and its ease of access. We want our patients to feel like they can easily walk in. They don’t necessarily need an appointment,” Sentara Primary Clinic Waynesboro Practice Manager Kelly Graves said.

Patients can either walk-in, call ahead to make an appointment, or reserve a time online at SentaraPrimaryCareandTherapy.com.

Sentara Primary Care is open Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

