VSP: Augusta, Nelson County residents facing gun, drug charges

Virginia State Police report officials seized 15 firearms during the search warrants.
Virginia State Police report officials seized 15 firearms during the search warrants.(JADE Task Force and Skyline Task Force)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia State Police reports four residents from Augusta County and Nelson County are facing multiple gun and drug charges following a multi-agency criminal investigation.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), investigators executed search warrants on January 12 and January 13 at residences in Lyndhurst, Arrington and Lovingston.

VSP says as a result of the search warrants, officials seized 15 firearms, approximately 3.25 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately one pound of marijuana, marijuana edibles and illegal prescription drugs.

Additional guns seized during the search warrant.
Additional guns seized during the search warrant.(JADE Task Force and Skyline Task Force)

Officials say the methamphetamine seized had an approximate street value of $147,000, and the marijuana had an approximate street value of $4,000.

Drugs seized during the search warrant.
Drugs seized during the search warrant.(JADE Task Force and Skyline Task Force)

Per the press release from VSP, the search warrants resulted in the following charges and arrests:

  • Joseph Michael Acord, 42, of Arrington, Va., is charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II drug.
  • Richard Daniel Acord, 37, of Lovingston, Va., is charged with conspiracy to distribute greater than 100 grams of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute greater than one ounce and less than five pounds of marijuana.
  • James Brian Paterson, 46, of Lyndhurst, Va., is charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II drug.
  • Frances Jeanette Hester, 40, of Lyndhurst, Va. She is charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine.

VSP says the investigation remains ongoing with additional charges pending.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

