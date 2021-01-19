Advertisement

2 National Guard members removed from inauguration security

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Two U.S. Army National Guard members are being removed from the security mission to secure Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

A U.S. Army official and a senior U.S. intelligence official say the two National Guard members have been found to have ties to fringe militias.

No plot against Biden was found.

The Army official and the intelligence official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity due to Defense Department media regulations. They did not say what fringe group the Guard members belonged to or what unit they served in.

Contacted by the AP on Tuesday, the National Guard Bureau referred questions to the U.S. Secret Service and said, “Due to operational security, we do not discuss the process nor the outcome of the vetting process for military members supporting the inauguration.”

The Secret Service told the AP on Monday it would not comment on if any National Guard members had been pulled from securing the inauguration for operational security reasons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo Pharmacist Brian Kiefer draws saline while preparing a...
Central Shenandoah Health District moves into Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccination distribution
Virginia State Police report officials seized 15 firearms during the search warrants.
VSP: Augusta, Nelson County residents facing gun, drug charges
Distillery, owner, facing criminal environmental charges
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 7,245 on Monday
On Sunday, Augusta Health provided an update on its website, saying its current community...
Augusta Health provides COVID-19 vaccine clinic update

Latest News

Elementary school teacher Chris Gollmar created the project to help people reduce their stress....
Sick of 2021? Just Scream! hotline offers relief
A stranded teen snowmobiler uses ingenuity and survival skills to build himself a survival...
Teen snowmobiler builds snow cave to wait for rescue
Avril Haines, Biden's choice for intelligence chief, testifies before the Senate intelligence...
Biden’s pick for intelligence chief says agencies have no room for politics
President-elect Joe Biden says his administration's goal is to deliver 100 million doses of...
A new COVID-19 challenge: Mutations rise along with cases
FILE - This June 29, 2010 file photo shows the Virginia Center for Behavioral Rehabilitation in...
Virginia bill would end civil commitment of sex offenders