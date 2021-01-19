AMBER Alert issued out of Charlottesville for abducted 5-year-old boy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An AMBER alert has been issued out of Charlottesville for a five-year-old boy believed to be abducted.

Police say Bricen Kent Mwanawabene was last seen at 1528 Cherry Avenue and is believed to have been abducted around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He was wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, jeans, a blue puff coat, blue stocking cap, and black and green light up shoes.

Officers believe Kerlie Johnson Gage took him. She was last seen driving a 1997 red Honda CRV Virginia tag UMM-2229.

Call 911 if you see them. If you know anything, you can also call Crimestoppers at (434) 977-4000.

VSP Release January 18, 2021

For further information contact the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-977-4000

