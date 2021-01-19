Advertisement

Chocolate bars recalled over plastic contamination

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - A Vermont-based chocolate company has recalled several chocolate bars for plastic contamination.

Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside their candy bars.

The recalled items have been on the market from July 2020 to January 2021, and are found in gift packages and baskets that have been sent to retailers in all 50 states.

Lake Champlain says no injuries have been reported.

