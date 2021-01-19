Cool and breezy week ahead

(WHSV) - Precipitation will be hard to come by this week outside of the Alleghenies, but a few snow flurries and plenty of wind will headline an otherwise quiet week.

TUESDAY: A cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly cloudy and a chilly day. High temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will pick up and be breezy throughout the day, making it feel much cooler than the actual high temperatures. Accumulating snow for the Alleghenies and a few flurries or a snow squall east, even as far east as the Valley and the Blue Ridge. More sunshine for the Valley in the afternoon.

For the Allegheny Mountains, staying cloudy with snow showers through Wednesday. As far as expected snowfall: about 3-6 inches, except in far western Grant County and Tucker County, where we will see snow accumulations of around 8-12 inches. East of the Alleghenies closer to Rt. 220, a quick dusting or coating possible in any squalls.

Expect 3-6" for the Alleghenies, up to 12" for western Grant and Tucker Counties (WHSV)

Another cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Staying breezy and chilly. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight and temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 20s. Feeling colder with the wind.

WEDNESDAY: Cold in the morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly cloudy and our windiest day yet. This will make for a cold day with highs only reaching the mid 30s, but with the wind, it will feel like it is in the 20s during the afternoon.

Winds will be out of the northwest 10-20 mph with occasional higher gusts to 20-30mph.

For elevations above 2,000′ wind gusts will be 30-40mph at times through the day.

Snow will continue for the Allegheny mountains and east of the Alleghenies, a few snow squalls and scattered flurries at times. Any snow squall can move in quick and reduce visibility. These are most hazardous when driving and in some cases can drop a quick dusting of snow. Be aware that this can lead to slick areas quickly on roads but snow squalls typically do not last very long.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the Valley, 40+ mph in the mountains (WHSV)

Another cold evening for Wednesday as temperatures around 30. Winds will begin to subside into the evening and the overnight, and temperatures will be very cold, falling into the low 20s.

THURSDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Mostly sunny for the afternoon with temperatures rebounding to the mid to upper 40s. Winds will still be breezy, so it will feel cooler than the actual temperatures. Temperatures overnight in the mid and upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Cold in the morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly sunny for the day as temperatures reach the low to mid 40s. Snow showers will pick up once again for the Alleghenies. A very cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY: A very cold morning that will set the tempo for a cold weekend. Morning temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine for the day but highs only reaching the upper 30s. Another very cold night with temperatures falling into the low 20s.

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures in the 20s, so a cold beginning to the day. Mostly sunny for the afternoon but staying cold. High temperatures only reaching 40 degrees.

