‘Democracy in Danger’ January-term course draws massive interest at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new University of Virginia course analyzing the threats facing democracy around the world has seen increased interest from students.

Democracy in Danger investigates issues like xenophobia, extremism, and disinformation inspired by the UVA-based podcast of the same name.

According to the university, more than 300 students are enrolled in the two-week January Term course.

Co-creator of the podcast and course Siva Vaidhyanathan says the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 only served to highlight the threats.

“The students were, I think, as pleased as we were to go through the past two weeks, with all of the drama and trauma, with some other people. We didn’t have to be alone doom-scrolling Twitter and hate-watching CNN,” Vaidhyanathan explained. “We could actually talk to each other deeply as human beings during these very frustrating, tense moments in American history.”

Vaidhyanathan says that there hasn’t been a decision made on continuing the course next January, but he and fellow professor and podcast host Will Hitchcock will consider it if student demand is there.

