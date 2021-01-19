Advertisement

‘Democracy in Danger’ January-term course draws massive interest at UVA

Democracy in Danger, a podcast hosted by two UVA professors, is also now a January-term course...
Democracy in Danger, a podcast hosted by two UVA professors, is also now a January-term course analyzing the threats to democratic institutions in the United States and around the globe.(NBC29)
By CJ Paschall, NBC29
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new University of Virginia course analyzing the threats facing democracy around the world has seen increased interest from students.

Democracy in Danger investigates issues like xenophobia, extremism, and disinformation inspired by the UVA-based podcast of the same name.

According to the university, more than 300 students are enrolled in the two-week January Term course.

Co-creator of the podcast and course Siva Vaidhyanathan says the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 only served to highlight the threats.

“The students were, I think, as pleased as we were to go through the past two weeks, with all of the drama and trauma, with some other people. We didn’t have to be alone doom-scrolling Twitter and hate-watching CNN,” Vaidhyanathan explained. “We could actually talk to each other deeply as human beings during these very frustrating, tense moments in American history.”

Vaidhyanathan says that there hasn’t been a decision made on continuing the course next January, but he and fellow professor and podcast host Will Hitchcock will consider it if student demand is there.

