Advertisement

DMV offering convenient service options during pandemic

(WHSV)
By Sarah Irby and DMV Release
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is offering more convenient service options during the COVID-19 pandemic. The changes are a result of the budget Governor Ralph Northam signed in November.

Juvenile licenses, driver training schools, restricted driving privileges and aid for those moving out of the Commonwealth are among the areas affected.

First-time driver’s licenses for those under 18 are typically sent to local Juvenile and Domestic Relations courts for a licensing ceremony, but with the ongoing pandemic, some courts are no longer holding those ceremonies. DMV said it has begun working with the court system to determine which localities are not holding ceremonies, so that credentials can be sent quickly and directly to individuals.

The budget allows the DMV to permit Class B driver training schools and computer-based driver education providers to administer end-of-course tests online during a state of emergency. It also allows in-class curriculum and the parent/student driver education component of courses to be administered online.

Those moving out of the Commonwealth will have longer to obtain new credentials before their Virginia driver’s license or ID card is canceled. Before, customers had 30 days upon leaving Virginia to obtain credentials in their new state. That grace period has now been extended to 90 days.

Customers who had a driver’s license revoked for a non-motor vehicle-related, drug-related offence are able to petition the court for restricted driving privileges. If a petition is granted and a customer is otherwise eligible, they can receive a restricted driver’s license.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how customers interact with DMV,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “DMV is constantly looking for ways to serve customers outside of our customer service centers. These additional updates and changes to policies and procedures will undoubtedly help even more customers during these unprecedented times.”

For more information, visit the DMV’s website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo Pharmacist Brian Kiefer draws saline while preparing a...
Central Shenandoah Health District moves into Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccination distribution
Virginia State Police report officials seized 15 firearms during the search warrants.
VSP: Augusta, Nelson County residents facing gun, drug charges
Distillery, owner, facing criminal environmental charges
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 7,245 on Monday
On Sunday, Augusta Health provided an update on its website, saying its current community...
Augusta Health provides COVID-19 vaccine clinic update

Latest News

FEMA’s decision means Virginia could lose out on up to 75% of federal reimbursement for...
FEMA denies governor’s request for funding after Capitol insurrection
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
VDH launches dashboard for outbreaks in colleges, universities in Virginia
FILE - This June 29, 2010 file photo shows the Virginia Center for Behavioral Rehabilitation in...
Virginia bill would end civil commitment of sex offenders
Over the next two weeks, the federal government will consider how quickly states are giving out...
Virginia lags behind most other states in vaccine rollout